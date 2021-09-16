A few home remedies to get rid of mosquitoes

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 05:33 pm

Various home remedies to keep mosquitoes away from your home

Deadly diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, Zika, etc., are all caused and spread by mosquitoes. These dangerous diseases aside, mosquitoes are quite annoying, especially the noise they make and their bites that leave you with a persistent itch that could even last for days. So, it is important to get rid of mosquitoes. Here are some home remedies to keep these pests away.

Remedies

Your kitchen has various ingredients that work effectively against mosquitoes

For ages, Indian kitchens have had ingredients that possess high medicinal value. One such ingredient is garlic. It works effectively against mosquitoes, too. Take a few cloves from garlic, slice them, and boil them to infuse all the properties of the spice into water. Use a bottle to spray this solution in your house. The pungent smell of this repellent drives away mosquitoes.

Alcohol remedy

Do beer and alcohol act as repellents for mosquitoes?

Alcohol is often used as an antiseptic agent, making it a convincing weapon in the fight against mosquitoes. But does beer, containing just 5% alcohol, have such properties? Yes, the smell from "a beaker of beer" in a room will drive away mosquitoes. To make this mix, blend 1/3 cup each of Epsom salt, mouthwash, and beer. Using a spray bottle, spray this everywhere.

Oil remedies

These are the liquids or oils mosquitoes cannot tolerate

A mixture of 10ml lemon eucalyptus oil and 90ml coconut, olive, or any carrier oil acts as an effective mosquito repellent. This should be diluted in distilled water or vodka to make it light. Spray it all over. You can mix 10ml of neem oil and 30ml of coconut oil along with boiled water and vodka in a bottle and spray it as well.

Instant remedies

Various other instant remedies to get rid of mosquitoes

The strong odor from camphor, when it is lit, is a good solution for eliminating mosquitoes. Also, when cloves are embedded in a sliced lemon, they will get rid of mosquitoes. A few plants like marigolds, tulsi, mint, catnip, lemongrass, and citronella (this plant prefers colder climates) act as natural mosquito repellents. Growing these, especially tulsi, is easy and sounds like the best solution.