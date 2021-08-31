Neem oil for hair: Know how to maximize benefits

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 05:28 pm

Here's why neem oil is great for your hair

Neem has several health benefits and its roots and leaves are a staple in traditional Indian medicines. A by-product, the neem oil is extracted from the fruits and seeds of the tree. It is rich in fatty acids, Vitamin E, triglycerides, antioxidants and calcium, and is especially good for the hair. That's why almost all hair products contain this substance.

Dandruff

Is an excellent cure for dandruff and lice

Neem oil contains Nimbidin, which helps in treating dermatitis and scalp irritation. Further, it is also an anti-fungal that can treat dandruff and prevent yeast build-up on the scalp. In another study, it was observed that neem oil is effective in killing head lice larvae and adult head lice. This is due to the presence of Azadirachtin in the oil.

Gray hair

Helps in delaying premature graying

Premature graying is common in today's generation. While you may be tempted to color your hair to camouflage the grays, you have an easier way with neem oil. If you notice a few strands of gray hair, start applying diluted neem oil to your hair regularly. However, you must note that neem oil only prevents premature graying, it will not reverse gray hair.

Relaxes scalp

Soothes the scalp and relaxes it

Apart from the aforementioned benefits, neem oil is also a scalp savior that promotes immense healing. The oil has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral properties, which make it an ideal choice to keep the scalp healthy at all times. Further, neem oil, when massaged onto the scalp, has a cooling and soothing effect that helps in relaxing the mind.

Application

Neem oil should be mixed with a carrier before application

Neem oil is a concentrated oil, and hence it is important to mix it with carrier oils like jojoba, coconut, or olive oil before using it. Apply the oil and leave it on for an hour or two before rinsing it with shampoo. Neem oil is, by and large, considered safe. However, it is best to do a patch test before applying.