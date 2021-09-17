Follow these tips to avoid falling ill during season change

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 05:49 pm

This is how you can prepare to brace weather changes

Season changes bring with them a host of diseases, the most common being stomach issues, cold, fever and the like. Right now, it's the time for monsoons. Autumn is next, which falls in October. So the transition period is not that far, but there is still time to take steps to prevent any health issues. We have listed a few tips for you.

Rainy season

Load on Vitamin C during summer to monsoon transition

There's a temperature difference when summer departs and rainy season starts. That's when we see a rise in cold and cough cases. As prevention, consume Vitamin C. Supplements aside, food items that are rich in this nutrient are guava, red bell pepper, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits and broccoli among others. Some non-citrus fruits like lychees and papaya are also good sources of Vitamin C.

Diet

Have immunity-boosting foods on a daily basis

Stay hydrated all the time. Coconut water is a great way to boost immunity. One cup (240 ml) of it contains 15gms of carbohydrates, 8gms of sugar, calcium (4% of the daily value), magnesium and potassium. A glass of milk with a spoon of turmeric powder is also a super food. Include immunity-boosting foods such as garlic, ginger, turmeric, and mushrooms in your diet.

Autumn season

Here's what to do to stay safe during autumn season

During the autumn season, the air is dry and your skin may feel rough. So, skincare during this time is extremely important. Try to keep your skin moisturized, and to get Vitamin D, expose your body to morning sunlight. Have food items like mushrooms, pumpkins, cabbage, cranberries, pomegranate, and pears during autumn. Stay warm and go for a body check-up if any issue arises.

Winter season

In winter season, take care of your respiratory system

With winters, comes COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). Elderly people and those with breathing trouble face more irritation in their respiratory systems. Avoid going out in early mornings and at night, when air is foggy. Wear silk and woolen clothes and never take a hot water bath in winter. Instead, cold water bathing helps you in increasing blood circulation and easing stress. Stay healthy!