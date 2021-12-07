Lifestyle 5 things you can do to become more confident

5 things you can do to become more confident

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 11:42 am

The more you accomplish, the more confidence you gain

Confidence can take you places. This is not simply a phrase but a reality. If you are a student, a professional, or even a homemaker, you know the importance of confidence. It is extremely important to inculcate confidence in school kids as this is what lays the foundation for a successful life. Here is how you can instill confidence even later in life.

Goals Set small goals and work to achieve them

The first step is to believe that you can. This belief builds over a period of time. The easiest way to reach this stage is to set daily goals and work toward achieving them. Once you have accomplished a bunch of such goals, you will automatically start feeling good about yourself. This is how confidence begins and you can start working toward bigger goals.

Company Negativity will lower your confidence

Once you start believing in yourself, you need to make sure you stay on track. Stay away from those who tell you that your goal is too big or you don't possess the skills to achieve your target. Nothing lowers your confidence as negativity. Turn a deaf ear toward people who don't believe in you. Be with people who propel you toward improving.

Overcoming shyness Speak up for yourself

Do not let people bully you into believing that your opinion doesn't matter. The world is full of people waiting to prey on you, and if you give them even a slight window, they will grab the opportunity with both hands. Speak up for yourself when needed. When people see that you are not going to bow down easily, they will let you be.

Postures Your body language affects your confidence and stress levels

Psychologists say that your body language has an effect on your brain. In a study, two groups of people were asked to assume high-power and low-power poses. The group that practiced high-power poses saw a 20% increase in testosterone, a confidence-inducing hormone, and a 25% decrease in cortisol, the stress-inducing hormone. There are several such poses that boost your confidence instantly.

Music Boost your confidence instantly the musical way

It is a known fact that listening to music can change your mindset instantly. A study has proved that it affects your confidence as well. The 2014 study in Social Psychological and Personality Science revealed that participants who listened to high-bass songs felt more powerful. The opposite happened to those who listened to low-bass songs. So prepare a playlist for times you feel low.