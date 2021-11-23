Want to switch to eco-friendly packaging? Follow these tips

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 23, 2021, 12:05 am

Eco-friendly packaging is often called sustainable packaging

Did you know around 60 percent of plastics is utilized for food packaging globally? Goes without saying, it is choking the environment. The solution? Eco-friendly packaging. Also called sustainable packaging, green packaging, or environment-friendly packaging, many are sincerely trying to shift toward eco-friendly food packaging. If you also want to do the same, here are some feasible ways to get started with the same.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In simpler terms, plastic is not only bad for the environment, it also contains chemicals that have the possibility of getting transferred to our food as well. Moreover, several dangerous substances are added in such kinds of packaging, which may result in risks in the endocrine system. On the other hand, bio-degradable packaging break down into natural molecules, and hence is much safer.

#1

Glass containers: Reusable, recyclable, can be cleaned easily

The first alternative is glass, it can be used in multiple ways and has several advantages. Apart from being reusable and recyclable, it is long-lasting and can be cleaned easily. Moreover, a lot of glass-type packages make use of snap-locking lids that make them easily transportable. Glass containers also look classy and neat.

#2

Stainless steel: Rust-free, resistant to heat, strong

Another good eco-friendly food package is stainless steel, as it is strong, sturdy, and long-lasting. Unlike metals, it is also rust-free and resistant to heat. The reusable and recyclable stainless steel storage containers can be used in various ways. Many people use them to store flours, spices, and grains. Stainless steel bento lunch boxes are quite popular as well.

#3

Gelatin films: Has the stamp of Food and Drug Administration

Nowadays, gelatin films are being widely used for packaging because of their non-toxic nature. These films are also inexpensive and are known for their capacity to form a protective layer. As per the Food and Drug Administration, gelatin is also GRAS (Generally recognized as Safe). Plus, gelatin films are packed with anti-microbial cellulose that makes them safer than plastics.

Guide

Tips to cut down on the use of plastic packaging

Here are some ways to start an environmental-friendly living: - Recycle plastic food packages to decrease your carbon footprint. - Opt for reusable metal straws in place of plastic straws. - You can also opt for one-time-use paper straws as they are biodegradable. - To shift your lifestyle toward eco-friendly living, opt for bio-plastic and biodegradable products rather than petroleum-based plastics.