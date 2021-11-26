These 5 unique, alternative therapies actually work in real life

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 03:36 pm

The word "therapy" usually leaves us imagining a patient sitting on a couch in front of a doctor. But from listening to music to playing chess and art, there are numerous unique therapeutic practices that work without visiting doctors. So, instead of choosing the traditional counselor's office, try something new this time. Here are some of the best therapies that actually work for you.

#5

Art therapy allows you to let out issues affecting you

Art therapy involves drawing, painting, sculpting, clay art, and doodling, to name a few. It allows people to let out their conflicts and issues affecting their emotions and behavior through art. People suffering from anxiety, eating disorders, substance abuse, or those who have gone through traumatic experiences could benefit from art therapy. Moreover, you need not be an expert artist to attend the sessions.

#4

Aromatherapy improves physical and emotional health

Humans have been using aromatherapy for thousands of years. Aromatherapy is a complementary and alternative medicinal practice, which uses natural oils extracted from plants to promote psychological and physical well-being. It is also known as essential oil therapy that improves emotional and mental health, including the body, mind, and spirit. Unlike other therapies, aromatherapy works through skin absorption and the sense of smell.

#3

Chess therapy can help children with attention-deficit disorders

Chess therapy can help people organize their thoughts more clearly. While this doesn't work for everyone, psychologists have found this therapeutic practice helps children with attention-deficit disorders. But research shows that playing chess can reduce stress and anxiety and balance the mind. So, if you don't have a hobby, you can start playing chess for stress relief and make connections with your friends stronger.

#2

Reiki promotes natural self-healing

Reiki is a Japanese therapeutic technique related to energy healing. This therapy reduces stress and anxiety, gives relaxation, and promotes healing. It's a palm healing or hands-on healing process where a practitioner places hands over your body to facilitate the therapy. It fosters tissue and bone healing following injury or surgery and promotes natural self-healing. Reiki also helps heal emotional wounds and physical pain.

#1

Music therapy helps in reducing anxiety

Music therapy has become a popular clinical method for improving an individual's psychological, physical, and social well-being. It is beneficial for those with dementia, depression, and speech disability, too. Researchers are turning to music as a possible treatment for stroke and brain injuries as well. Singing, playing an instrument, or listening to music can lessen feelings of isolation reduce anxiety.