Why are aromatic candles so popular? We try to explain

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 26, 2021, 03:12 pm

Did you know that aroma candles have a positive impact on a person's psychological health?

Lighting a candle can be one of the most satisfying things. Lately, we have been using aroma candles, but do they have any effect? Yes, they do! For starters, they give a personal touch to our homes, adding to the beauty of the decor. Their aroma is most soothing and provides a sense of relaxation. Here are more reasons why aroma candles are popular.

History

Candles have been a part of lifestyle since 3000 BC

You will be surprised to know that candles have been around since 3000 BC. Their basic function was to provide light but lately as civilizations evolved and their usages have increased. The trend of using scented or aroma candles is followed in most parts of the world. Did you know that the US has over 10,000 types of scented candles for its consumers?

Specialty

Home decor is incomplete without a scented candle

How would you feel if you're welcomed home by the peaceful fragrance of a scented candle? The purpose of using them at home is to make the room look beautiful and smell fresh, too. Using them in a living room, bedroom, or even bathroom has a great effect. Nowadays, you would also find them at weddings, sports events, and even pool parties. How's that?

Wellness

The fragrances used in candles are also used as therapy

Aromatherapy has started gaining popularity in the health and wellness sector, too. People are moving to alternative medicine of this therapy to cure anxiety and other psychological disorders. Essential oils can be used in the form of soaps, lotions, and body washes, but fragrant candles are also an option. A lavender candle is beneficial for sleep disorders while an orange one helps enhance energy.

Alternative

These scented candles have become a gifting option, too

You can give aroma candles as a gift on various occasions, too. Be it a wedding, housewarming, birthday, or anniversary, these have become an ideal gifting option for people. However, sometimes it becomes difficult to choose from so many good varieties. People also face the dilemma of whether to give it as a gift or keep it for themselves because of its pleasing aroma.

Tips

Things to keep in mind before buying scented candles

Picking a scented candle can be a daunting task, but you need to be sure about the purpose of the purchase. Candles are available in different shapes, sizes, and fragrances. If you are clear about their placement in your home, your job is done. Also, pay attention to its smell before making a purchase. Citrusy, fruity, and herbal flavors are in demand among youngsters.