Why are wind chimes so popular? We try to explain

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 25, 2021, 06:21 pm

Did you know that wind chimes were used by people to predict climate in the past?

We all have come across wind chimes in homes, gardens, and other outdoor locations. These tinkling sound instruments are known to invite positivity and keep evil eyes away. Their presence brings peace and creates a balance in lifestyle. Apart from these qualities, they are also a part of Feng shui (a Chinese system concerned with the flow of energy in a building). Here's more.

History

The first windchime came into existence in 3000 BC

Their sound can be soothing or loud. But did you know in 3000 BC, they were made of bone, shell, or clay in China? Newer variations appeared in 1100 BC in form of metal with a particular sound. Then, their popularity grew among the Japanese, the Dutch, and other corners of the globe. Surprisingly, it's possible to find bamboo and shell chimes even now.

Varieties

Material of wind chimes can be chosen from nature's elements

Generally, chimes are made up of metal, but you can also explore a variety of nature's elements. The color brown or yellow reflects the earthy factor. It is used to enhance self-care and balance. Black is the color of the water element, which invites growth in professional life and increases intelligence. Blue or green signifies wood elements. It is important for overall prosperity.

Specialty

These percussion instruments are known to provide sense of security

Apart from bringing growth in life, the chimes also protect you from the evil intentions of other people. Even today, they are hung on the walls, which is for scaring away the evil spirits. Farmers make their best use to keep pests, birds, and animals away. Before the advent of technology, they were used for climate predictions as they could gauge upcoming storms.

Placement

The direction plays an important role to fix wind chime

Apart from bringing positivity, the wind chimes also help decrease the Vastu dosha in a house. An ideal place to hang it in your home is in the northwest direction. People buy them for purifying and enhancing the energy of their space. However, their pleasing sounds can take you to a meditative zone. That's why you will find huge chimes in Buddhist temples.

Effect

Chimes have the power to bring a sense of calmness

Easily available in a gift shop or online stores, the wind chimes create a soothing effect with their melodious sounds. Listening to them can lead to relaxation and reduced anxiety. They have the power to heal the body and mind through their compelling sounds and vibrations. It can also bring a sense of stability to a person's life and strengthen the aura, too.