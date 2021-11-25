Want to make your lungs strong? Try these tips

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 25, 2021, 05:14 pm

Did you know many people live in this world live with just one lung?

"Breath" is the soul of human existence. But do we give it the importance that it needs? It is even observed people who have control over their breath tend to live longer. However, to make your breath strong, you need to master the art of making your lungs powerful. This pandemic has made us realize the importance of good lung health. We dwell more.

Significance

Lungs mainly help to inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide

Before moving on to how to make lungs strong, let's understand their anatomy. Situated in your chest, your lungs have a pinkish-grey color and a spongy surface. During inhalation, the air enters your body through your nose and the oxygen from the lungs gets into your blood. During this process, carbon dioxide is also released from the blood through the lungs while exhaling.

Activity

Any form of physical exercise can give you super lungs

The person's activity levels throughout the day determine his physical and lung health. Be it gym, running, yoga, or brisk walking, any activity would make your lungs and heart function at their optimum level. These movements also decrease the risk of injury or any ailments related to the organs. However, it is advisable to consult a physician before starting any kind of fitness regime.

Caution

Consumption of tobacco and cigarettes needs to be avoided

Neglecting lungs by smoking or eating harmful substances like tobacco increases the risk of lung cancer. If you smoke, you need to stop it now for the well-being of your lungs. You can also avoid visiting places where smoking is permitted. Even if someone in your friends or family smokes, please try to maintain some distance as passive smoking can also affect your health.

Checklist

Avoid indoor and outdoor pollution as much as possible

You can check your area's pollution levels with the help of the AQI index. Make sure to wear a mask to avoid inhaling harmful pollutants/gases while traveling outside. Ensure your home has good ventilation. It helps in the smooth flow of the air and keeps away dirt. Another good idea would be getting rid of items that release fumes like caustic soda or acid.

Tips

Other things to consider for a sound lung health

To avoid seasonal flu or pneumonia, it is better to get the necessary vaccines once a year after consulting your doctor. Keep a check on radon gas (colorless, odorless substance; hazardous for your health), which can be found in the cracks on the walls of your home. You can determine its levels by purchasing a testing kit and taking steps to reduce its levels.