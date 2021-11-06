Find out about the right technique for brushing your teeth

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 01:41 pm

New studies have suggested that two minutes of brushing might not be enough

Most of us follow the advice of brushing our teeth for a minimum of two minutes. However, newer studies have suggested that this duration might not be enough. And, the reason is the idea of brushing your teeth is to remove plaque and not the amount of time given. Let us know the right technique for brushing our teeth and some oral healthcare tips.

Aim

Aim is to reduce plaque as much as possible

The goal is to minimize the sticky film of bacteria that constantly forms on teeth. This is known as plaque. Spending more than two minutes may lead you to a cleaner set of teeth as the removal of plaque will be better. However, be cautious and don't brush over two times a day, because that can lead to damage and might cause gum issues.

Technique

What is the right technique of brushing your teeth?

The right approach is to gently brush your teeth in order to skip the chances of any damage to the tissues present in your mouth. Moreover, you also need to be watchful about the type of brush and toothpaste you are using. Notably, one shouldn't use a toothbrush having hard bristles or toothpaste that is abrasive. As a precaution, don't consume acidic fizzy drinks.

Flossing

Do not skip interdental cleaning, get consultation with your dentist

Interdental cleaning, which is commonly known as flossing, is advised along with brushing. Experts say that tooth decay, as well as gingivitis, can be decreased by using this method. Furthermore, if you don't brush your teeth enough or don't follow the right technique, you may have some serious oral health problems. Also, get a consultation with your dentist and get yourself checked frequently.

COVID-19

COVID-19 and oral hygiene: Here's what you need to do

Coronavirus might make its way to the lungs through saliva. This is why it is important to take care of your oral hygiene. If you have any gum disease, you may need extra steps to prevent any infection. Apart from brushing properly, make sure you are drinking enough water. Lastly, increase your antioxidant intake and go for oral checkups at least twice a year.