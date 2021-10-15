#HealthBytes: Here are some essential foods to boost brain heath

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 06:32 pm

Our diet plays an important role in developing our brain health and with the help of certain food items, one can keep their brain healthy

The brain controls each and every movement in your body and is a vital organ of the body. So, it is crucial to take proper care to ensure good brain health. Your diet plays an important role in improving your brain health and with the help of certain food items, you can keep your brain healthy. Here are some foods that boost brain health.

Berries

Blueberries and gooseberries are known for building brain health

Consumption of berries is important for your body. They have nutrients that aid in developing brain health. Blueberries contain vitamin K, manganese, vitamin C, and phytonutrients that revive blood and oxygen flow in various parts of your body. Similarly, gooseberries are rich in citric acid that prevents the accumulation of excess iron in cells, thus, lowering the risk of several brain diseases like Alzheimer's.

Walnuts

Did you know about these surprising benefits of walnuts?

Walnuts include nutrients that aid in the maintenance of brain health. Polyunsaturated fat and polyphenols in walnuts may help halt oxidative damage in the brain. Observational studies also show that seniors who consumed walnuts on a regular basis have better brain function, better memory, and good mental flexibility in comparison to those who didn't. Walnuts also reduce cholesterol and contribute toward good heart health.

Green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables prevent memory loss

Eat green leafy vegetables! This is something we have heard the most in our childhood. It's because leafy vegetables are the storehouse of nutrients that safeguard us from free radical damage. Vegetables such as kale, broccoli, and spinach keep our brains healthy. These veggies also have vitamin K and vitamin E which help improve brain health and prevent memory loss.

Other foods

Other foods that may improve your brain health

Surprisingly, a chocolate lover may experience some benefits with respect to brain health as the molecules, called flavanols, present in cocoa beans improve brain agility. Try to switch to more dark chocolates. Orange juice is also good for your brain. However, try consuming unadulterated, homemade orange juice. In fact, caffeine also keeps us attentive and alert as well as relieves fatigue.