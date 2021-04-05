Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 12:05 am

Our bodies require more of certain foods and less of some during the changing seasons. For example, did you know that salads are a bad decision to curb winter colds, and consuming heavily starchy foods during summers is a big no for your immune system? Confused? Here's a simple guide to help you understand the basics of eating according to the changing seasons.

Summer Eat fruits and vegetables with high water content in summers

Scorching summers increase the need for light and refreshing foods. Cool, juicy melons and oranges and vegetables like zucchini and cucumber salads are your best friends in summer. It is best to cut down or limit the intake of grains, nuts, meat, and dairy products during the summers. It is also important to keep our bodies hydrated by taking ample fluids and juices.

Fall Consume root vegetables and crunchy fruits during fall

As the temperatures fall, our bodies demand more warming foods and an increase in protein intake balances the hormones and strengthens our immune system. Whole grains such as quinoa, millet, and root vegetables like carrots and pumpkin should make their way onto your plates. Fruits like pears and apples and herbs like ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon are an important part of the autumn diet.

Winter Have warming foods and soups during winter

Our bodies have to be kept warm from the inside out during winters and for that, many foods should be added to our diet. Include seeds like flax, chia, and pumpkin along with meat and dairy products. Radish, yams, garlic, dried fruits, and a whole lot of spices are important to keep the winter blues away and to keep your immunity in check.

Spring Detox your body in spring, but don't forget the mangoes