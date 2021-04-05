-
Apr 05, 2021
Our bodies require more of certain foods and less of some during the changing seasons.
For example, did you know that salads are a bad decision to curb winter colds, and consuming heavily starchy foods during summers is a big no for your immune system?
Confused? Here's a simple guide to help you understand the basics of eating according to the changing seasons.
Summer
Eat fruits and vegetables with high water content in summers
Scorching summers increase the need for light and refreshing foods.
Cool, juicy melons and oranges and vegetables like zucchini and cucumber salads are your best friends in summer.
It is best to cut down or limit the intake of grains, nuts, meat, and dairy products during the summers.
It is also important to keep our bodies hydrated by taking ample fluids and juices.
Fall
Consume root vegetables and crunchy fruits during fall
As the temperatures fall, our bodies demand more warming foods and an increase in protein intake balances the hormones and strengthens our immune system.
Whole grains such as quinoa, millet, and root vegetables like carrots and pumpkin should make their way onto your plates.
Fruits like pears and apples and herbs like ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon are an important part of the autumn diet.
Winter
Have warming foods and soups during winter
Our bodies have to be kept warm from the inside out during winters and for that, many foods should be added to our diet.
Include seeds like flax, chia, and pumpkin along with meat and dairy products.
Radish, yams, garlic, dried fruits, and a whole lot of spices are important to keep the winter blues away and to keep your immunity in check.
Spring
Detox your body in spring, but don't forget the mangoes
Spring is the detox time for our bodies and the aim here is to keep it light and minimal.
Lower your calorie intake during this season, and have more leafy greens and sprouts during this time of the year.
Asparagus, radish, and broccoli are a few of the vegetables that are in season.
It is also the time to gobble down those yummylicious mangoes!