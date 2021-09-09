A few effective tips to get rid of snoring

One in three men and four women are facing snoring problem

Snoring is a common condition seen in one in every three men and four women, says the US National Sleep Foundation. Even Rihanna snores! Obesity, breathlessness, or sleep apnea (sleeping disorder leading to severe health issues) may cause snoring. Amid mixed opinions on the impact snoring has on health, experts say not all snorers face risks, but it's still annoying. These tips may help.

Reasons

Usually seen in those who are obese or overweight

Snoring is usually seen in people who are obese or overweight. Due to fat accumulation around the neck region, the airway passage shrinks. In this situation, the only solution is to knock off those extra kilos. Snoring also occurs when your nose is blocked, due to cold or some other factor. Keep the nasal passages open by massaging hot oil or steam inhalation.

Causes

Habits like alcohol intake, smoking lead to snoring

Not only obese or overweight people, but those with a normal Body Mass Index also snore. The reasons behind that can be alcohol intake before going to bed, which causes muscle relaxation in the thorax region, making airway passage thin, resulting in snoring. Even smoking leads to this condition, as tobacco damages lungs and air passages. This affects one's normal breathing, leading to snoring.

Remedies

Do yoga asanas, breathing exercise along with your partner

To improve the performance of your respiratory system, it's best to indulge in yoga and breathing exercises in an open ventilated space. If going alone doesn't suit you, take your partner along. Products readily available at home, like turmeric, peppermint, and honey possess anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, and antimicrobial properties that can reduce snoring significantly. Also, there are over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, like nasal strips, that help.

End note

Snoring is not a serious illness, can be controlled easily

Snoring is neither an incurable disease nor a life-threatening disorder. It can be taken care of easily if you identify the cause behind it. Like, if you are sleeping in a supine posture or on the back, it might lead to snoring. To avoid that, sleep on your sides to have reduced snoring. Also, make dietary changes and try some ways to reduce stress.