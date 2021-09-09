Some traditional foods that are returning to our daily diets

Sep 09, 2021

People showing interest to include ancient food items in their regular diet

Gone are the days when you would watch a recipe of a fancy breakfast item and make it. Food items that were consumed in the older times are now finding their way back to our dining tables. Healthy cereals, pulses, seeds, flour, malts, and juices are replacing the artificial ingredients found in ready-made items. Luckily, they are pretty easy to make and healthy, too.

Ragi malt: Powerful breakfast to boost your day

Ragi is a highly nutritious whole grain rich in amino acids. This fiber-rich food makes for a powerful breakfast and can help you get that kick. Also, rich in vitamin D, ragi could be consumed as a drink, made into a roll, or can be eaten just like a roti with vegetables. Ragi fights against diabetes, anemia, and helps in losing weight, too.

Fermented curd rice has a lot of benefits

We often hear grandparents say that the foods they consumed are the reason for their good health. And, fermented curd rice is one such item. This probiotic contains iron, potassium, and calcium. Experts say it prevents fatigue, arthritis, cancer, reduces blood pressure, and relieves constipation. Besides acting as a cosmetic agent for skin and hair, fermented rice also improves lactation in breastfeeding mothers.

Sattu: Poor man's drink sits in every home now

Rich or poor, everyone strives to be healthy. Sattu, an inexpensive food ingredient, is mainly consumed by laborers to stay energetic throughout the day. Consumed as a beverage mainly, it's available in types like jowar, barley, wheat, etc. It acts as a cooling agent for the human body and is rich in manganese, magnesium, and iron. Sattu balances cholesterol and sugar levels, too.

Have raw veggies, berries, seasonal fruits on a daily basis

Any doctor would ask you to incorporate loads of veggies and fruits in your daily meals, as they're rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients. Vegetables and fruits like carrot, beetroot, berries, green fruits, and soaked nuts reduce the risk of various diseases. Experts strongly suggest one should prefer seasonal fruits and vegetables (raw ideally) over non-seasonal to provide your body with timely vitamins and minerals.