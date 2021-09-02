#HealthBytes: Impressive reasons to make gooseberries part of your diet

Gooseberry is one of the few fruits that have equal numbers of fans and haters. Health experts and fitness freaks love gooseberry for its sheer amount of goodness while a majority find it hard to eat because of its sour taste. Like it or not, gooseberries are loaded with nutrients and vitamins that can keep away a host of health conditions. Here's more.

Cholesterol

Helps in lowering the overall cholesterol levels

A diet rich in gooseberries has several benefits for the heart. Gooseberries are rich in antioxidants that prevent the oxidation of bad LDL cholesterol, thus reducing the risk of heart diseases. Gooseberries also contain flavanols, anthocyanins, phytonutrients that aid in reducing high blood pressure and improves the overall functioning of blood vessels. Have one or two gooseberries every day for a healthy heart!

Degenerative diseases

Contains citric acid, reduces the impact of high iron levels

High levels of iron can accelerate the action of free radicals—molecules that have damaging effects on the cells. The brain cells are high in iron and more vulnerable to damage; the action of free radicals can lead to degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. Gooseberries are high in citric acid that blocks the accumulation of iron, thus, if consumed regularly reduces the risk of brain diseases.

Blood sugar

Helps in lowering blood sugar and prevents spikes in blood

Gooseberries have rich fiber content and this slows down the absorption of sugar into the blood, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels. Studies also confirm that gooseberry extract binds to special enzymes in the small intestine and prevents the movement of sugar from the gut into the bloodstream. It also contains chlorogenic acid that helps in reducing blood sugar levels after starchy meals.

Anticancer

Phytonutrients and antioxidants that have anticancer effects

The phytonutrients and antioxidants present in gooseberries are linked to a reduced risk of certain types of cancers. Gooseberries contain folate and phenolic compounds that are believed to reduce and reverse the damage caused due to oxidative stress that can lead to cancer. Animals studies prove that the anthocyanins present in gooseberries reduce the risk of colon, pancreas, and breast cancers.