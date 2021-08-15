Some natural sweeteners and sugar substitutes you can switch to

Refined sugar brings with it several harmful consequences that can prove detrimental to our health in the long run. Giving up on sugar can be a hard decision to make, but with a wide variety of alternatives available in the market that are just as tasty, they are something worth considering. Here are some natural sweeteners and sugar substitutes that you can switch to.

Stevia

Stevia is very sweet and virtually has no calories

Stevia has become an extremely popular sweetener in recent years and for the right reasons. It contains several compounds like stevioside and rebaudioside A., which are hundreds of times sweeter than sugar. But, being a sweetener that is extracted from leaves, it virtually contains no calories. Stevia is also known to improve insulin sensitivity, reduce LDL cholesterol, and prevent plaque build-up in the arteries.

Yacon syrup

Yacon syrup can be used to supplement honey, maple syrup

Yacon syrup is harvested from the yacon plant and has been gaining popularity as a weight-loss supplement. The syrup has a similar consistency to honey and can be used as an alternative to honey, agave, and maple syrup. Yacon syrup is also rich in fructooligosaccharides, which exhibit properties similar to dietary fibers and thus help in improving the gut microbiome.

Honey

Raw honey is several times sweeter than sugar

Raw honey is a natural sweetener that has been in use for ages. Honey contains traces of vitamins, minerals, and various other antioxidants that help in preventing diabetes, inflammation, and heart diseases. It is also important to consume raw honey as opposed to store-bought ones that may be synthesized. However, do not go overboard as excessive consumption of honey can also be harmful.

Sugar alcohol

You can try sugar alcohols like xylitol and erythritol

Sugar alcohols are sweet carbohydrates found in fruits and vegetables. The glycemic index of sugar alcohols is lesser in comparison to sugar and hence they do not spike blood sugar levels. Erythritol and xylitol are low-calorie sugar alcohols that are popular in the market. However, xylitol should be kept away if you have a canine friend as it is highly toxic to dogs.