'War 2' underperforms in Telugu states; YRF to offer compensation
What's the story
The much-anticipated action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has reportedly underperformed at the box office in the Telugu states. To offset the losses faced by producer Naga Vamsi and his partners, Yash Raj Films (YRF) is reportedly providing a compensation package. The official confirmation of this news is still awaited, though.
Losses detailed
YRF to return ₹22cr to mitigate losses
A report by Great Andhra states that the Telugu rights of War 2 were acquired by Vamsi and his partners for a whopping ₹80 crore. However, the film reportedly faced significant losses at the box office. To mitigate these losses, YRF is said to be returning ₹22 crore through structured settlements across major regions, ₹10 crore for Nizam, ₹7 crore for Andhra, and ₹5 crore for Ceded.
Box office battle
Negative reviews affected film's prospects
Reports suggest that Vamsi was initially optimistic about collecting ₹100cr from the Telugu states alone. However, negative reviews and online trolling allegedly hampered the film's prospects. The situation worsened with Rajinikanth's Coolie becoming a major audience favorite, further affecting War 2's box office performance.
Box office performance
Film's box office collections so far
Despite the film's scale, high-octane stunts, and star power, the viewers didn't show up for the second installment of War in great numbers. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana, but their presence did not help with the reception. According to Sacnilk, War 2's Telugu version grossed ₹51.3 crore in six days. Meanwhile, Vamsi's upcoming production Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, has been postponed.