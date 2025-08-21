'War 2' underperforms in Telugu states; YRF to offer compensation

The much-anticipated action thriller War 2 , starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR , has reportedly underperformed at the box office in the Telugu states. To offset the losses faced by producer Naga Vamsi and his partners, Yash Raj Films (YRF) is reportedly providing a compensation package. The official confirmation of this news is still awaited, though.

Losses detailed YRF to return ₹22cr to mitigate losses A report by Great Andhra states that the Telugu rights of War 2 were acquired by Vamsi and his partners for a whopping ₹80 crore. However, the film reportedly faced significant losses at the box office. To mitigate these losses, YRF is said to be returning ₹22 crore through structured settlements across major regions, ₹10 crore for Nizam, ₹7 crore for Andhra, and ₹5 crore for Ceded.

Box office battle Negative reviews affected film's prospects Reports suggest that Vamsi was initially optimistic about collecting ₹100cr from the Telugu states alone. However, negative reviews and online trolling allegedly hampered the film's prospects. The situation worsened with Rajinikanth's Coolie becoming a major audience favorite, further affecting War 2's box office performance.