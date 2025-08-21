Diwali 2024: Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' to hit theaters
Pradeep Ranganathan's new film, Love Insurance Kompany, dropped in theaters last Diwali on October 17. Originally planned for September, the release got pushed to line up with the festival season.
Directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah, the movie promises a fresh romantic comedy vibe with a futuristic twist.
There's also some buzz about it possibly clashing with another Ranganathan project, Dude.
Cast and crew of the film
This marks the first team-up between Ranganathan and director Vignesh Shivan. The soundtrack is by Anirudh Ravichander, and Nayanthara (Shivan's wife) is one of the producers.
Gouri Kishan joins Shetty and Suryah in the cast.
After his hit film Dragon, Ranganathan has several projects in his pipeline, one of them being Love Insurance Kompany.