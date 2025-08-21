Next Article
Amazon Prime Video inks multi-year deal with Maddock Films
Amazon Prime Video just signed a multi-year deal with Maddock Films, locking in exclusive streaming rights for eight upcoming movies.
The lineup includes Param Sundari (dropping August 29, 2025), Thama (a vampire flick set for Diwali 2025), sequels to Shiddat and Badlapur, plus Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda.
Maddock is also working on a shared horror-comedy universe
This partnership isn't just about more movies—it's about taking Indian stories global. After hits like Stree 2, both teams are aiming higher.
Maddock is even building a shared horror-comedy universe that'll be part of their slate of movies releasing theatrically between 2025 and 2027.
As CEO Dinesh Vijan expresses, they're excited to bring these fresh stories to audiences everywhere.