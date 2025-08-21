Director dishes on Salman Khan's indiscipline after Murugadoss call out
What's the story
In a recent interview, director AR Murugadoss opened up about his experiences working with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He claimed that Khan's tardiness and lack of discipline on the sets of Sikandar were major issues. These revelations have reignited discussions about the work ethic of some of the industry's biggest stars.
Industry insights
'Khan never arrives on set before 2-3pm'
A director who has worked with Khan corroborated Murugadoss's claims, reported Bollywood Hungama. "Khan never arrives on set before 2-3pm for the morning shift. He then has his lunch, takes a nap, and shooting doesn't begin before 5pm," they said. "Most filmmakers find it impossible to work with him." "But producers like Sajid Nadiadwala allow Khan to do what he likes. He has never been given a reason to change his ways."
Past incidents
SLB previously drew a line after Khan's constant delays
Murugadoss's comments are not the first time Khan's alleged indiscipline has been called out. In 2019, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to shelve the Salman-starrer Inshallah due to constant interference and delays from the actor. Despite their friendship, Bhansali drew a professional line after this incident. When Khan proposed a film that would reunite him with Shah Rukh Khan under Bhansali's direction in 2022, the director apparently refused outright, saying, "Shah Rukh, yes. Salman, never!"