Does caffeine shampoo really work? Here's what you should know

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 05:04 pm

Caffeinated shampoos are great to address various hair care concerns

Haircare experts are constantly on the lookout for ingredients that help in hair growth, make it stronger, and prevent premature graying. Recently, there's been a lot of research on caffeine and experts believe that this single ingredient can address most hair care concerns. Read on to know what the buzz is all about and if you should try caffeine-based haircare products.

Benefits

A few benefits that ardent fans can't get enough of

Alpecin is a German haircare brand that emerged as the pioneer in caffeine-based shampoo. Regular users of their product claim that they experienced visibly less hair fall. In addition, studies suggest that this shampoo suppresses the hormone responsible for hair loss. It has also been noticed that people who regularly use this shampoo have reported lesser instances of premature hair graying.

Side effects

Side effects from using caffeine shampoo

Research on caffeine-based shampoos is in the nascent stage. However, there have been complaints regarding scalp irritation and itching in a few users after initial use. Using caffeine-based hair shampoo regularly may also cause hair browning. However, this may not be considered a side effect by most people. Further, it has been understood that prolonged usage of the product may provide less effective results.

Usage

How often should you use the shampoo?

While drinking too much coffee might put you at a health risk, this doesn't apply when it comes to caffeinated shampoo. Experts suggest that normal shampoos should not be used more than thrice a week as too much product can dry the hair. However, caffeine shampoo can be applied daily, if required. After applying the same, leave it on for two minutes before rinsing.

DIY

Try these DIY recipes with coffee for your hair

While caffeine shampoos have rave reviews, finding products that are chemical-free can be quite a task. But, you can make your own shampoo and reap its benefits. Mix two tablespoons of fresh coffee grounds with four tablespoons of shampoo and half a teaspoon of baking soda. Store the coffee shampoo in a container and use it as and when required.