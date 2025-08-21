OpenAI might sell AI infrastructure services to offset costs

OpenAI is considering the possibility of selling artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services to other companies, according to Sarah Friar, the company's Chief Financial Officer. The move could create a new revenue stream for the firm and help offset some of its massive costs. The idea is loosely based on Amazon's success in renting out its spare cloud computing capacity.

Infrastructure growth Stargate project and data center construction OpenAI has been investing heavily in advanced chips and data centers to support its cutting-edge AI services. The company is also working with SoftBank Group and Oracle on a major infrastructure project called Stargate, which involves building massive data centers in the US and abroad. This comes as CEO Sam Altman hinted that OpenAI could spend trillions of dollars on data center construction in the near future.

Financial strategies Innovative funding methods for infrastructure projects Despite being an unprofitable business, OpenAI has seen rapid revenue growth due to consumer and business demand for ChatGPT. The firm generated $1 billion in revenue in July, its first month hitting that milestone. To support its infrastructure projects, OpenAI is seeing banks and private equity firms offer debt financing. Friar said the company is also considering other innovative ways to fund these initiatives beyond traditional debt.