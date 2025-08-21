Kerala Congress MLA resigns after Malayalam actor's harassment allegations  

Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has resigned from his position as Youth Congress president after harassment allegations by Malayalam actor Rini Ann George. Although George did not name the politician or his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala implicated Mamkootathil and staged protests outside his office in Palakkad district. George had claimed that a young political leader from Kerala had sent her offensive messages and invited her to a hotel room.

Denial issued Mamkootathil denies allegations, challenges George to prove claims Mamkootathil has denied the allegations and challenged George to prove her claims in a court of law. "She is a friend of mine. Is there any complaint against me in any of the police stations in the state?...The party workers don't have to defend me. That is why I am resigning from the post of state youth congress president. The party has not asked me to resign," he said.

Advocacy George speaks out to support other women In an online interview, George claimed that she came in contact with the politician through social media. "His inappropriate behavior began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him," George claimed. She also accused top leaders of the concerned party of ignoring her complaints and claimed that despite her warnings, the young leader went on to receive key positions within the party.

Internal pressure Growing demand for Mamkootathil to clarify his stance George said she is not pursuing a complaint due to security reasons and her "lack of faith in the justice system." She spoke out to support other women allegedly targeted by the leader. "I have not suffered any assault; I only received these messages. But through my friends, I learned that several other women faced harassment, and I am speaking up for them," she said.