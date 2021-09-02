#HealthBytes: Science-backed benefits of fennel seeds

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 12:14 pm

The benefits of fennel seeds go beyond being a mouth freshener

Fennel herb and seeds hold an important place in the culinary world. In addition, the seeds are commonly used as a mouth refresher and served at the end of meals. However, it is their medicinal value that makes them a prized ingredient in Ayurveda. Read on for a few science-backed benefits of fennel that reason why fennel seeds should be mandatory in the diet.

Heart health

Is rich in fiber and gives way to healthy heart

Fennel seeds are a rich source of fiber and several studies vouch for the fact that dietary fiber reduces heart disease risk factors like high cholesterol. It has also been observed that every additional 7 grams of fiber reduce the risk of heart disease by 9%. In addition to their fiber content, the seeds also contain heart-healthy nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and calcium.

Digestion

Is great for digestion and eases constipation

Tea made by steeping fennel seeds is proven to provide quick relief from severe bloating, indigestion, and constipation. Furthermore, fennel seeds also promote the production of gastric enzymes, thus relieving cramping and other symptoms in patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). If you frequently suffer from digestion issues, it is best to have some fennel seeds after every meal.

Galactogenic properties

Has galactogenic properties that increases milk secretion

Studies suggest that fennel is exceptionally good for lactating mothers as they help in increasing the production of milk. The galactogenic effects of the fennel plant are asserted to the compounds dianethole and photoanethole present in it. However, as every new mom is different, it is advisable for breastfeeding women to consult their doctor before the targeted use of fennel for milk production.

Purification

Helps in flushing out toxins from the body

Consuming foods that purify the blood ensures the efficient absorption of nutrients. The fiber present in fennel seeds along with its essential oils is one of those foods that help in flushing out toxins from the body. This process thus purifies and cleanses the blood. Blueberries, coffee, and garlic are few other foods that make it to the list of blood purifiers.