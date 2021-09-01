Avoiding these food items might help you reduce hair loss

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 05:52 pm

Certain foods can cause your hair to lose strength and you may not even realize it before it's too late

There are umpteen products in the market that promise fuller and strong hair. However, while topical application of these to the hair has its limitations, it is equally important to analyze what goes into the body. Regular consumption of certain foods can be causing your hair to lose strength and you may not even realize it. Read on for more.

#1

High sugar content increases hair fall

Do you often indulge in sugary treats? Are you one to grab a dessert after every meal? Then, this is bad news for your hair. Sugar causes poor blood circulation and hence it becomes difficult for the blood to reach hair follicles. Improper blood circulation thus causes lesser nutrients to reach the scalp, thereby weakening hair follicles and leading to hair loss.

#2

Mild reaction to nuts can cause hair fall too

Nuts are generally considered good for the hair owing to their protein content. However, there is more to this. While some people experience severe allergic reactions to nuts and keep away from them, a few others tend to have a mild reaction, which often may go unnoticed. This reaction to nuts can result in a receding hairline and hair loss.

#3

Foods rich in mercury can thin the hair

Seafood is a rich source of mercury, one of the most common reasons for hair fall. When mercury reacts with zinc, it causes a zinc deficiency. This leads to an increase in hair fall and hair thinning as well. Fishes such as mackerel, swordfish and tuna are rich in mercury, and if you notice hair fall, it can probably be due to their intake.

#4

Do you consume alcohol daily? It's high time you stop

Alcohol consumption on a regular basis is considered bad for the hair. Alcohol dehydrates the hair and damages it too. Further, it also reduces the zinc levels in the body and as mentioned earlier, reduced zinc levels can cause a number of issues including hair fall, hair thinning and a receding hairline. Reduce these food items, and help your hair grow!