Give your home a deluxe makeover using these hacks

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 05:22 pm

A stylish home makeover needn't be too expensive and you can easily get it done with a few hacks

Do you dream of giving your home a luxe makeover only to feel demotivated regarding the expenses concerning it? If yes, then we are here to help you. A stylish home decor need not always leave you with a hole in the pocket and can be easily done with a few brilliant hacks. Read on to find out how it's done.

Mirror

Invest in mirrors of all sizes

An easy way to give your home a quick and easy retouch is by decorating the space with mirrors. Mirrors come in all shapes and sizes, and you will be surprised by the number of designs that they are available in. Ornate frames up the glam quotient of any room. You can also opt for cuts and frames that suit your taste and preferences.

Curtains

Floor-to-ceiling curtains help elevate the space

Every luxurious home that you see on TV shows has one thing in common - floor-to-ceiling curtains. Curtains add an element of grandeur, as well as height, visually speaking. Choose light colored shades of whites, yellows or nudes to bring in an airy element to the house. Another choice is to add rich hues of maroon or magenta for a royal touch.

Green

Adding a pop of green speaks elegance

Potted plants and succulents are another way to add a touch of class to your house. You can choose from an array of plants at the nursery that are suited for apartments and individual homes. Plants also give a fresh and warm vibe to homes. Hanging pots are another option to think of.

Art

Decorate with art pieces and reupholster old furniture

Hand-pick pieces of art from local artisans to decorate the house. Larger frames tend to add more grandeur than a cluster of smaller ones. Another interesting way is to reuse old furniture by reupholstering it. You can also pick up interesting pieces such as lanterns, antique vases and figurines from flea markets to add a vintage feel to the home.