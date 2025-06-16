What's the story

George Russell secured Mercedes's first victory of the 2025 Formula 1 season after a controlled drive.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished second ahead of Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

The Canadian Grand Prix witnessed a dramatic turn of events as McLaren's Lando Norris crashed out after colliding with his teammate Oscar Piastri.

The incident happened just four laps before the race concluded, when Norris attempted a passing maneuver on the pit straight.