F1 2025, George Russell wins the Canadian GP: Stats
What's the story
George Russell secured Mercedes's first victory of the 2025 Formula 1 season after a controlled drive.
Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished second ahead of Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.
The Canadian Grand Prix witnessed a dramatic turn of events as McLaren's Lando Norris crashed out after colliding with his teammate Oscar Piastri.
The incident happened just four laps before the race concluded, when Norris attempted a passing maneuver on the pit straight.
Admission
Norris admits his mistake
After the collision, Norris admitted his mistake and took full responsibility for the incident. He told his team it was "all my bad" and described his actions as "stupid of me."
The race concluded under a safety car with Piastri finishing fourth behind Russell, Red Bull's Verstappen, and Mercedes's Antonelli.
Top 10
A look at the top 10 drivers
1. George Russell (Mercedes)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
8. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
9. Esteban Ocon (Haas)
10. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
Drivers
A look at the Driver Standings
Piastri leads the 2025 Driver Standings with 198 points from 10 races. He is followed by Norris, who has 176 points.
Verstappen owns 155 points and is behind the McLaren duo.
Mercedes' Russell is next with 136 points on board. Scuderia Ferrari's Leclerc is placed fifth (104 points) with Lewis Hamilton on 6th (79 points).
Information
McLaren top the Team Standings
Champions McLaren top the Team Standings with 374 points after 10 races. Mercedes have surpassed Ferrari, owning 199 points. Ferrari have slipped to third with 183 points on board. Red Bull Racing are next with 162 points. Williams complete the top 5 with 55 points.
Information
Russell claims his 4th race win in F1
Russell claimed his 4th career race win in Formula 1. He claimed his 5th podium finish in the 2025 season. Overall, he owns 20 podiums in F1.
Max
117th podium finish for Verstappen in F1
Red Bull's Verstappen clinched his 117th career podium finish.
Verstappen owns five podiums this season. He finished 2nd at the Australian Open 2025 behind Norris.
In the second race at the Chinese GP, he took 4th place.
This was followed by a win at the Japanese GP. Verstappen then took 6th place at Bahrain GP before a 2nd-placed finish at Saudi Arabian GP.
He claimed 4th position at the Miami GP before winning the Emilia Romagna GP.
He finished 4th in Monaco, 10th in Spain and now 2nd in Canada.