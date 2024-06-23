In brief Simplifying... In brief Max Verstappen, the Dutch Formula 1 racer, has clinched his third consecutive Spanish Grand Prix victory, marking his 61st F1 win.

This achievement also signifies his 106th career podium finish and his 7th win in the 2024 season.

Despite a few hiccups, including a retirement in the Australian GP and a sixth-place finish in Monaco, Verstappen continues to dominate the track, proving his prowess in the racing world.

Max Verstappen wins his third successive Spanish Grand Prix: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:35 pm Jun 23, 202409:35 pm

What's the story Max Verstappen claimed a crucial victory in the Spanish Grand Prix, holding off the challenge of pole-sitter Lando Norris. With this win, Verstappen sealed his 3rd successive Spanish GP win and a 4th overall. The Dutchman has extended his lead at the top for a fourth championship title. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton claimed his maiden podium finish in 2024. He finished behind Norris.

Wins

61st race win for Verstappen

With his 50th race win at the 2023 United States GP, Verstappen became the fifth to do so in Formula 1 history. Lewis Hamilton leads the way with 103 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91). Verstappen has now won his 61st race in F1. Notably, the Dutchman sealed 19 race wins in the 2023 season out of 22 races.

Podiums

Verstappen sealed his 106th career podium finish

By winning the Spanish GP, Verstappen sealed his 106th podium finish. Earlier, he became the sixth driver in F1 history to clock 100-plus podiums. Verstappen, who won the F1 title in 2023 and 2022 respectively, went on to claim 21 podium finishes last season. Notably, in the 2022 season, he managed 17 podium finishes. He has 46 podium finishes since 2022.

2024

7th race win for the Dutchman in 2024

Verstappen won the 2024 season-opening Bahrain GP. He finished first in Saudi Arabia too. The Australian GP saw Verstappen retire. He won the Japanese and Chinese GP respectively. He finished second in Miami before winning the Emilia Romagna GP. He finished sixth in Monaco. Verstappen sealed his 3rd successive Canadian GP earlier this month. And now, he has reigned supreme in Barcelona.