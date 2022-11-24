Sports

Max Verstappen: Decoding his 2022 Formula 1 season in numbers

Written by V Shashank Nov 24, 2022, 05:09 pm 4 min read

Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured the 35th race win of his F1 career (Source: Twitter/@Max33Verstappen)

Two-time world champion and Red Bull's Max Verstappen capped off the Formula 1 2022 season with a first-place finish in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. He secured his third successive win at the Yas Marina circuit. It was his 15th race win of the season, which is now a new record. We look at his 2022 season in numbers.

Why does this story matter?

Verstappen dominated the 2022 F1 season in style. After Charles Leclerc's early domination, Verstappen took over and made sure he kept the intensity going. His consistency made the difference as Leclerc's challenge fizzled out.

With Red Bull Racing having the best car out this season, Verstappen drove like a champion throughout with fewer errors on offer.

It was a season to remember for Verstappen.

Third consecutive Abu Dhabi GP win

Verstappen registered his third successive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix win (2020, 2021, and 2022). The 25-year-old had won under contentious circumstances in the 2021 edition to claim his maiden World Drivers Championship (WDC). Verstappen became the 8th consecutive race winner from the pole position in the history of Abu Dhabi GP. He also clocked his maiden hat-trick of wins at a single track.

77th podium finish for Verstappen

Verstappen fetched his 77th podium finish and 35th race win. He won a record 15 races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, French GP, Hungarian GP, Belgian GP, Dutch GP, Italian GP, Japanese GP, Mexican GP, and Abu Dhabi GP). Verstappen enjoyed 17 podium finishes this season (third in Monaco, 2nd in Austria).

15 Grand Prix wins in 2022

Verstappen's 15 F1 race wins in a season are the most by an individual in a single F1 campaign. He broke the previous record of 13 races held by Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013) at the Mexican Grand Prix. It's the total number of wins by F1 legends Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in McLaren's near-perfect campaign in 1988.

Most points in an F1 season

Notably, Verstappen won his second F1 title with four races remaining at the Japanese Grand Prix on October 9. He finished the 2022 season with a record 454 points under his belt. It's the most by a racer in a single F1 campaign. He beat seven-time world champion and Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton's record (413 points in 2019). Meanwhile, Ferrari's Leclerc (308) followed suit.

Verstappen inks these numbers

Verstappen clocked five fastest laps in the 2022 season. It's his second-best tally in a season, having secured six of those in 2021. He grabbed seven pole positions, with 10 poles in the last edition. Verstappen's 454 points in a season are also his personal best, having compiled 395.5 in 2021. He secured 17 podiums, while he had 18 of those in 2021.

Verstappen climbs up the all-time ladder

Verstappen now ranks ninth among drivers with the most consecutive F1 starts (163). He ranks above four-time champion Prost (160). He has also tied Ferrari's Felipe Massa in terms of most races for a single constructor (140) while ranking fifth all-time. Verstappen's 35 race wins are the sixth-most in F1. He pipped two-time champion Fernando Alonso (32). Meanwhile, Verstappen ranks behind Senna (41).

Verstappen charges from back of the grid at Belgian GP

Verstappen started 14th on the grid at the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix but managed to finish as number one. He equaled Bob Sweikert, Alan Jones, Olivier Panis, Johnny Herbert, Jenson Button, and Hamilton among drivers with race wins from farthest back on the starting grid. Meanwhile, Hamilton achieved the feat at the 2018 German Grand Prix.

Records galore for Verstappen!

Verstappen now holds the record for most sprint race wins in F1 (3). He attained the feat at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix in what was his sixth such entry. He steered clear of Valtteri Bottas (2).He has the 8th most podium finishes to his name in F1 (77). He surpassed Brazil's Rubens Barrichello (68). Verstappen now eyes Senna (80) in this regard.

5 consecutive race wins in 2022

Verstappen secured five successive races midway through the 2022 season, namely the French GP, Hungarian GP, Belgian GP, Dutch GP, and Italian GP only for the streak to be broken in Singapore GP. It's the joint-fourth-highest streak by a driver in F1. He equaled Jack Brabham (1960), Jim Clark (1965), Nigel Mansell (1992), Schumacher (2004), and Hamilton (2014, 2020).

2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull Racing signed off with 759 points this season, thanks to a sublime run by Verstappen and fellow driver Sergio Perez. Ferrari finished second with 554 points. Mercedes concluded in the third position (515). Alpine bagged the fourth spot (173), while McLaren wound up fifth (159).