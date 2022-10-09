Sports

Formula 1, Max Verstappen becomes two-time world champion: Key stats

Formula 1, Max Verstappen becomes two-time world champion: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 09, 2022, 04:26 pm 3 min read

Verstappen has won the Japanese GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to claim the Formula 1 championship honor. Verstappen finished ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the controversial rain-hit Japanese GP at the Suzuka Circuit. Only 28 laps were possible out of a scheduled 53. Verstappen has claimed his second successive world championship honor. Here we decode his career stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Verstappen dominated the 2022 F1 season in style. After Charles Leclerc's early domination, Verstappen took over and made sure he kept the intensity going.

His consistency and vision made the difference as Leclerc's challenge fizzled out.

With Red Bull Racing having the best car out this season, Verstappen drove like a champion throughout with less errors on offer.

It's a massive moment for him.

2022 Verstappen's performance in the 2022 season

Verstappen sealed his 12th race win in the 2022 Formula 1 season. His wins have come at the Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, French GP, Hungarian GP, Belgian GP, Dutch GP, Italian GP, and Japanese GP. Besides, Verstappen also has 14 podium finishes this year (highest). He finished third in Monaco and second in Austria.

Points 366 points for Verstappen so far this season

Verstappen has collected 366 points this season, 113 ahead of second-placed Perez, who has 253 points. Leclerc has 252 points and is placed third ahead of Mercedes' George Russell (207) and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (202). With Verstappen and Perez among the top two, Red Bull have also dominated the Constructors. Red Bull top the billing with 619 points with Ferrari a distant second (454).

Career stats 74 career podium finishes and 32 race wins

Verstappen sealed his 74th career podium finish on Sunday, besides racing to his 32nd win in total. With 32 race wins on board, the Dutchman has equaled the tally of Fernando Alonso. Verstappen now has the joint-sixth highest race wins. He steered clear of former F1 legend Nigel Mansell (31 wins).

Twitter Post Crunch numbers!

Unique feat Versappen has joined a unique club

Versappen has joined a unique club in Formula 1 history. He is now the 11th driver to win successive world champion titles in F1. Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen, Aryton Senna, Alain Prost, Jack Brabham, Juan Manuel Fangio, and Alberto Ascari are the drivers to have attained this feat.

Records Key records scripted by Verstappen in Japanese GP 2022

As per F1, Verstappen became the second driver to seal the drivers' championship at Japanese GP since Sebastian Vettel in 2011. Verstappen needs one more win to match the single-season record set by Schumacher in 2004 and Vettel in 2013 (13). Verstappen led a lap for the first time at Suzuka. He also surpassed 5,000 miles in the lead in his career today.