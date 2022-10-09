Sports

Shahbaz Ahmed makes ODI debut against SA: Decoding his stats

Bengal-based all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has made his much-awaited international debut in the second ODI against South Africa. India are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series. The 27-year-old has replaced leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and would be raring to make a mark. Shahbaz, who bowls left-arm spin, has been impressive lately. Here's how Shahbaz has fared so far in his career.

Stats Sensational start to List-A career

While these are still Shahbaz's initial days in List-A cricket, he has made a significant mark. He has so far scored 662 runs in 27 games with his average and strike rate being 47.28 and 92.45 respectively. He also has two centuries and as many fifties under his belt. With the ball, he has taken 24 wickets at an economy rate of 4.5.

Stats His performance in the IPL

While Shahbaz has been phenomenal in domestic cricket, he came into the limelight with his Indian Premier League debut in 2020. RCB bought him for Rs. 20 lakh. While he played just two games in 2020, he got a longer run in the next two editions. So far, he has taken 13 wickets in 29 games alongside scoring 279 runs (strike rate: 118.72).

Form Performance in recent matches

Meanwhile, Shahbaz has enjoyed some great form lately and the same earned him the national jersey. In the Duleep Trophy match against North Zone last month, he scored 62 runs alongside recording figures of 5/86. He also did well for Bengal in the knock-out stage of Ranji Trophy this year. The southpaw mustered 262 runs in four innings. He also took 12 wickets.

Stat attack His numbers in FC cricket and T20s

In FC cricket, Shahbaz has 1,103 runs in 19 games at an average of 42.42. He has one ton and 8 fifties. With the ball, he has taken 62 wickets in the format at just 19.29. The 27-year-old has three five-fers under his belt in red-ball cricket. In the shortest format, Shahbaz has 512 runs at 19.69. He has also claimed 39 scalps at 26.94.