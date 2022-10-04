IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma elects to field
Having won the series, India eye a 3-0 win over South Africa before heading Down Under for the T20 World Cup. Rampant knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (61) and KL Rahul (57) played a part as India seized a 16-run win in Guwahati. The news from the center is that Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first.
The Holker Cricket Stadium in Indore will host this affair. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 201 from two outings. Interestingly, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma clocked a 43-ball 118 against Sri Lanka at this venue in 2017. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (7:00 PM IST).
Team India has a 13-8 win-loss record against the Proteas in the format (NR: 1). Most notably, the Men in Blue pocketed their maiden series win at home against SA. They lost the 2015 series 2-0, followed by a 1-1 scoreline in 2019. Even the five-match series in June earlier this year was leveled 2-2. India broke the shackles this time around.
As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has slammed 793 T20I runs this year, averaging 41.73 (100s: 1, 50s: 6). Against India, David Miller has smacked 301 runs at 37.62 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). Versus SA, Rohit Sharma has clobbered 405 runs while averaging 31.15. Left-armer Arshdeep Singh owns 19 scalps at 19.78. Aiden Markram has scored 192 T20I runs this year, averaging 48.00.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.