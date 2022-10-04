Sports

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Sumedh Chaudhry Oct 04, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a blistering 61 in the 2nd T20I (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Having won the series, India eye a 3-0 win over South Africa before heading Down Under for the T20 World Cup. Rampant knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (61) and KL Rahul (57) played a part as India seized a 16-run win in Guwahati. The news from the center is that Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Holker Cricket Stadium in Indore will host this affair. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 201 from two outings. Interestingly, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma clocked a 43-ball 118 against Sri Lanka at this venue in 2017. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (7:00 PM IST).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Team India has a 13-8 win-loss record against the Proteas in the format (NR: 1). Most notably, the Men in Blue pocketed their maiden series win at home against SA. They lost the 2015 series 2-0, followed by a 1-1 scoreline in 2019. Even the five-match series in June earlier this year was leveled 2-2. India broke the shackles this time around.

Performers Here are the star performers

As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has slammed 793 T20I runs this year, averaging 41.73 (100s: 1, 50s: 6). Against India, David Miller has smacked 301 runs at 37.62 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). Versus SA, Rohit Sharma has clobbered 405 runs while averaging 31.15. Left-armer Arshdeep Singh owns 19 scalps at 19.78. Aiden Markram has scored 192 T20I runs this year, averaging 48.00.

Playing XI Here are the teams

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.