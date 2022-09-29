Sports

Mohammad Rizwan vs KL Rahul: Decoding their T20I stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 29, 2022, 04:59 pm 3 min read

Rizwan is enjoying a dream run (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan and India's KL Rahul have similar numbers in T20I cricket. Both players open for their respective sides and are quality names on offer. Rizwan is enjoying a sublime run with the bat, having smashed seven fifties in eight innings. Rahul is also picking up form since his return from injury. Here we decode their T20I stats.

Stats A look at their overall T20I numbers

In 67 matches, Rizwan has accumulated 2,258 runs at an average of 53.76. He has slammed one ton and 20 fifties with the best score of 104*. Rizwan has hammered 195 fours and 64 sixes (SR 128.80). Meanwhile, Rahul has 2,080 runs from 65 T20Is. He averages 39.24. Rahul has slammed two tons and 19 fifties with the best of 110*. He has hammered 178 fours and 89 sixes (SR 139.22).

Rizwan Rizwan's stats across home, away and neutral venues

In 18 T20Is at home, Rizwan has smashed 749 runs at 68.09. He has piled up one ton and seven fifties. In 35 T20Is away (home of opposition) he has hammered 917 runs at 45.85, smashing seven fifties. At neutral venues, Rizwan owns 592 runs in 14 matches at 53.81. He has hit six fifties.

Rahul Rahul's stats across home, away, and neutral venues

Rahul has 961 runs in 30 T20Is at home, averaging 36.96. He owns 11 fifties under his belt. Away from home, he has scored 659 runs in 21 games at 38.76. He has hit one ton and four fifties. At neutral venues, the classy Rahul has managed 460 runs in 14 matches at 46.00. He has one ton and four half-centuries.

Rizwan's show Rizwan's performance at Asia Cup and ongoing England series

Rizwan has accumulated 315 runs in the ongoing seven-match series against England after five matches. He has become the first-ever batter with over 300 runs in a bilateral T20I series. Rizwan's scores in the series read as 68, 88*, 8, 88, and 63. At the Asia Cup, Rizwan scored 281 runs (highest) at 56.20. He smashed three fifties.

Rahul's show How has Rahul fared since the start of Asia Cup?

In five games at Asia Cup 2022, Rahul amassed 132 runs at 26.40. He managed to hit just one fifty, striking at 122.22. In the three-match series versus Australia, Rahul got scores of 55, 10, and 1. In the first T20I versus South Africa, Rahul managed an match-winning score of 51* from 56 balls. He helped India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Information India and Pakistan win their respective games on Wednesday

India beat SA by eight wickets in the first match. Chasing 107, India got the job done with Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav hitting unbeaten fifties. Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed a last-over thrilling win versus England. They defended a score of 145.

