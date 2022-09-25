Sports

India's Virat Kohli slams his 8th T20I fifty against Australia

Kohli hammered his 33rd T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian ace Virat Kohli belted a fifty against Australia in the third and final T20I on Sunday. The Run Machine clubbed three fours and as many sixes to reach the 50-run mark and curtail the 187-run chase in Hyderabad. Most notably, it's his eighth fifty against the Aussies in the format, and fourth fifty-plus score in the last seven T20Is. Here's more.

Information Kohli races past 3,600 T20I runs

Kohli's fifty has raced him past 3,600 runs in the format, striking at over 135. He ranks behind compatriot Rohit Sharma, who owns 3,694 runs in the format. Meanwhile, he now owns 34 fifty-plus scores in the format, comprising 33 half-centuries and a century.

Information Kohli helps India beat Australia

Kohli ended up with a 63-run knock from 48 balls (3 fours and 4 sixes). His innings helped India seal the deal versus the Aussies. India won by six wickets with one ball to spare.