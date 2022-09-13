Sports

India vs Australia, T20I series: Preview, stats, and records

Written by V Shashank Sep 13, 2022, 04:49 pm 4 min read

India enjoy a 13-9 win-loss record in T20Is against Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After a disappointing campaign in Asia Cup, India will host a sturdy-looking Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting September 20. Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad will play host to the 20-over duels. The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel bolsters India's pace attack. Meanwhile, T20 sensation Tim David could make his debut for Australia in the format. Here are the key stats.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record

India and Australia last engaged in a T20I series in December 2020. The Men in Blue defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under, winning the first two games. India had won the one-off T20I against Australia at home in 2007 and 2013. The 2017 series was drawn, while Australia triumphed in 2019 (2-0). India have a win-loss record of 13-9 against Australia in T20Is (NR: 1).

Information India's squad for the T20I series

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Information Australia's squad for India T20Is

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Cameron Green, Adam Zampa.

Runs Kohli averages 59.83 against Australia (T20Is)

Run Machine Virat Kohli has slammed the most runs in India-Australia duels. He has clobbered 718 runs at 59.83, striking seven fifties. Aaron Finch (440), Glenn Maxwell (431), and Shikhar Dhawan (347) trail in order. Kohli is also the highest run-getter in a series, having smacked 199 runs at 199.00 in 2016. Maxwell follows suit, with 169 runs at 169.00.

Wickets Bumrah sits atop the bowling charts

Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker in India-Australia T20Is. The T20 specialist has clipped 15 wickets at 20.13. Aussie legend Shane Watson and ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin follow with 10 scalps each. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has clipped nine wickets at 22.44. Also, Bumrah is the joint-highest wicket-taker in a series alongside left-armer T Natarajan (6).

Duo Finch, Maxwell can achieve these records

Finch has slammed 2,855 runs at 35.24. He is 145 short of attaining 3,000 T20I runs. He will be the first Aussie cricketer and fifth overall to clock this feat, besides Rohit Sharma (3,620), Kohli (3,584), Martin Guptill (3,497), and Paul Stirling (3,011). Maxwell has struck 2,017 T20I runs, striking at 153.38. He can surpass Shakib Al Hasan (2,045) and Kane Williamson (2,096).

Duo Smith, Marsh eye these milestones

Steven Smith has battered 928 runs while striking at 125.74. He is 72 short of reaching the 1,000-run mark. He can better Gautam Gambhir's run-count (932). Mitchell Marsh, who has recovered from an ankle injury, owns 896 T20I runs at 30.89. He too can breach 1,000 runs for Australia. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has thumped 612 runs, striking at 140.68. He eyes the 650-run mark.

Bowlers Aussie bowlers can clock these numbers

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has claimed 47 T20I scalps at 22.29. He can reach the 50-wicket mark. Right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood has snapped up 46 at 18.02. He too can attain 50 scalps in the format alongside Pat Cummins, who has snared 44 wickets at 22.77. Mitchell Starc has plucked 63 wickets at 23.14. He can trump Dale Steyn (64) and Ajantha Mendis (66).

Information Chahal, Bhuvneshwar can surpass bowling greats

Bhuvneshwar is India's highest wicket-taker in the format. So far, the veteran has claimed 84 scalps at 21.73. Meanwhile, ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal holds 83 wickets, averaging 24.32. The duo can surpass Pakistan's Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, who own 85 wickets each in T20Is.

India Indian batters can smash these records

KL Rahul has slammed 1,963 runs (SR: 140.91). He is 37 short of accomplishing 2,000 runs in T20Is. Rishabh Pant has hoarded 934 runs, averaging 23.94. He can surpass 1,000 T20I runs, becoming only the ninth Indian to do so. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant is 103 short of clocking 4,000 runs in international cricket. So far, the southpaw has managed 3,897 runs at 35.10.