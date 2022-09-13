Sports

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer with 50 million Twitter followers

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 13, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Kohli slammed his maiden T20I century in the Asia Cup

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, has become the first-ever cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter. Kohli, 33, already has the third-most followers among sports personalities on Instagram. In March 2021, Kohli became the first cricketer to complete 100 million Instagram followers. Kohli also has over 49 million followers on Facebook, taking his social media tally to over 310 million followers.

Kohli joined Twitter in September 2009. His profile picture features his wife and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma. A large number of his posts are dedicated to cricket. Kohli posts pictures from his training sessions and moments from the field. He also shares his intense workout routine with his followers. His Twitter also features the link of his clothing venture, one8.

Earlier this year, Kohli became the first-ever Indian to get 200 million followers on Instagram. "200 mil strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam," Kohli wrote on Instagram in June, sharing a collage of his posts (photos and videos). As stated, Kohli is now the third most-followed sportsperson on Instagram after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Like on social media, Kohli recently reached a new milestone with his blade. He bounced back from his mediocre run with a scintillating ton against Afghanistan in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. It was his maiden century in T20Is. Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten 122 off 66 balls, became the fourth Indian cricketer to own a century in each of the three formats.

Kohli spent 1,020 days without scoring a ton in the international arena. He looks hungrier than ever, and one could see another peak from the talented batter. Before the one in the Asia Cup, his last international century came in 2019 during the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Kohli now has the joint second-most international tons (71) with Ricky Ponting.

