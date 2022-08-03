Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX August 3 codes: How to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX August 3 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 03, 2022, 10:06 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is one of the most downloaded battle royale games on Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is always enthralling, but with the same old strategies and equipment, players might feel detached. Therefore, Free Fire MAX gives an option to collect additional supplies to enhance the gaming experience. Players need to spend real money to obtain the in-game items, which may not be everyone's first choice. And this is where redeemable codes come into play.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena had introduced Free Fire MAX as the high-resolution graphics version of the standard Free Fire back in September 2021.

The game's improved visuals and free rewards system contributed to its rise in popularity among mobile players in India.

The creators regularly release redeemable codes, allowing players to obtain free in-game items they would otherwise have to buy with real money.

Rules Every code is accessible only once per player

Free Fire MAX codes can be accessed only by players using Indian servers. Each code is redeemable once per player. The codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours and can be redeemed via the rewards redemption website. For today, i.e. August 3, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes can help gamers obtain rewards such as weapons, loot crates, emotes, skins, and more.

Codes Below are the codes for August 3

Free Fire MAX codes for today are mentioned below. Use them to earn your free rewards. FF1164XNJZ2V, W0JJAFV3TU5E, FF11DAKX4WHV, YXY3EGTLHGJX Y6ACLK7KUD1N, MCPTFNXZF4TA, FFBBCVQZ4MWA, FFAC2YXE6RF2 WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11NJN5YS3E, FF11HHGCGK3B, FF10GCGXRNHY B6IYCTNH4PV3, X99TK56XDJ4X, SARG886AV5GR

Instructions Here's how to redeem the codes

Head over to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Login to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Now, type a code into the text box and click "Confirm" followed by clicking "Ok" button. Every successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.