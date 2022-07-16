Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 16 codes

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 16 codes

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 16, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can only be played on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX, the popular multiplayer battle royale game, is not just about winning. It is also about showing off cool and exciting costumes and in-game skins. However, not everyone can afford to purchase them. But worry not, we've got some redeemable codes that will get you in-game items, including skins, costumes, and more. Take a look at the codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

How do you keep players hooked on a game for a long time? Yes, the visuals and game-play certainly help to make the game popular.

The developers of Free Fire MAX have added another ingredient to the mix to make players keep coming back to the battle royale: free redeemable codes.

The chance of getting some extra goodies has certainly helped the game.

Details The codes are valid only for 12 to 18 hours

Even when you get things for free, there are often some ground rules that you have to follow. The case isn't any different with Free Fire MAX's redeemable codes. Each code can be redeemed by a player only once. However, gamers can redeem as many codes as they want. The codes are only valid for 12-18 hours and some of them are region-specific.

Codes Check out the redeemable codes for July 16

The codes mentioned below can help you earn rewards, including additional characters, skins, weapons, and other in-game content. 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, LELN-F5WK-2YPN ,2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ. 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, AMCT-7DU2-K2U2, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP, 6LU6-9JJZ-J758. TPNA-MS84-ZESE, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4, FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES. FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, BKSK-ECCM-JZEB, FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, LQ6Q-2A95-G29F. HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, QA97-CXS2-JOFO, Z2FB-HASU-3VXS, W73D-61AW-NGL2. UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U.

Instructions How to claim the rewards?

Visit the Free Fire MAX reward redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK account registered with the game. Now, enter any of the codes in the text box and click the "Confirm" button. Upon successful redemption, you will be able to claim the rewards from your in-game mail section within 24 hours.