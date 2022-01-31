Technology

TCL 305 unveiled with HD+ display and Helio A22 chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 31, 2022, 02:15 pm 2 min read

TCL 305 launched in Europe (Photo credit: TCL)

Chinese tech giant TCL has launched a new affordable smartphone, the TCL 305, in Europe. It carries a price-tag of €205 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and is available in two color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

TCL seems to be on a roll this year as the company has already announced six new tablets and a couple of smartphones earlier in January and has now introduced a new affordable TCL 305 model.

In the sub-Rs. 18,000 price-range, the handset offers an HD+ display, a total of four cameras, expandable storage, and up to 41 hours of talk time on 4G.

Design and display The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

TCL 305 has a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 269ppi, and 450-nits of brightness. It offers an 89.11% screen-to-body ratio and supports the face unlock feature.

Information It is equipped with a 13MP main camera

The TCL 305 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. It supports photography modes like panorama, bokeh, HDR, and 1080p video recording at 30fps. For selfies, it has a 5MP selfie camera.

Internals It runs on Android 11 (Go edition)

The TCL 305 draws power from a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 41 hours of talk time. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TCL 305: Pricing and availability

The TCL 305 carries a price-tag of €205 (around Rs. 17,000) for its solo 2GB/64GB model and is available in Atlantic Blue and Space Gray color options. Details regarding its availability in India and other markets are not known yet.