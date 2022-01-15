Vivo X70 Pro beats iPhone 13 in DXOMARK's camera ranking

Jan 15, 2022

Vivo X70 Pro ranks 12th in DXOMARK's global camera ranking (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo launched its camera-focused X70 Pro smartphone last year featuring a 50MP main camera with ZEISS T-coating and ultra-sensing gimbal stabilization. Now, according to DXOMARK's camera tests, the handset achieved an overall score of 131 points, surpassing the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The device shares its 12th position in the global ranking list with OPPO Find X3 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro+.

Context Why does this story matter?

DXOMARK is one of the popular benchmarking platforms that reviews different smartphone components like display, audio, and camera, among others.

The X70 Pro was launched as a camera-focused smartphone with a range of photography and videography features.

As per the DXOMARK review, it has a better camera setup (and costs less) than Apple's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models.

DXOMARK review Pros and cons of Vivo X70 Pro's camera

Photo credit: DXOMARK

According to DXOMARK, the Vivo X70 Pro offers accurate exposure and autofocus, good details in low light, precise white balance on the ultra-wide lens, good colors, wide depth-of-field, as well as effective video stabilization. However, DXOMARK observed clipping of fine details in high-contrast scenarios, color fringing on the ultra-wide sensor, unstable exposure in videos, and lack of detail and autofocus in low-light videos.

Design and display The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display

Photo credit: Vivo

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo X70 Pro features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras It offers 5x optical zoom support with periscope lens

The Vivo X70 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/1.98) telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom support, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom support. It is capable of recording up to 4K videos at 30/60fps. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset

Photo credit: MediaTek

The Vivo X70 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo X70 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo X70 Pro is priced at Rs. 46,990 for the 8GB/128GB model, Rs. 49,990 for the 8GB/256GB version, and Rs. 52,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is available for purchase in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black colors.