Camera-focused Vivo X70 series arrives in India at Rs. 47,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 01:44 pm

Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ launched in India

Vivo has launched its flagship X70 series of smartphones in India today. The line-up, which includes the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ models, starts at Rs. 46,990 and is currently up for pre-orders. The handsets come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, top-tier octa-core processors, Vivo's proprietary V1 camera chip (Pro+), and up to 55W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The X70 Pro+ flaunts a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 Pro is offered in two color options The X70 Pro+ has an IP68-rated build quality

The Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ feature a center-aligned punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former has a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, whereas the latter bears a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Both handsets offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

They boast a 50MP main camera

The Vivo X70 Pro sports a 50MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto snapper, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens. The X70 Pro+ is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/1.6) telephoto snapper, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens. Up front, they have a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

The X70 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 1200 chipset

The Vivo X70 series boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12

The Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The X70 Pro packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W wired fast-charging support, whereas the X70 Pro+ houses a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

The Vivo X70 series will be available via Flipkart

The Vivo X70 Pro costs Rs. 46,990 for the 8GB/128GB version, Rs. 49,990 for the 8GB/256GB model, and Rs. 52,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is offered in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black colors. The X70 Pro+ costs Rs. 79,990 for the 12GB/256GB configuration and is available in an Enigma Black color. They will go on sale from October 7 and October 12, respectively.