Vivo V21e 5G's poster reveals key features; launch date tipped

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 01:45 pm

Vivo V21e 5G will feature dual rear cameras and 44W fast-charging support

Vivo is expected to launch its V21e 5G smartphone in India on June 24, according to a now-deleted tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav. Separately, tipster Yogesh has shared a marketing poster of the handset, revealing its design and key specifications. As per the leak, the V21e 5G will offer 44W fast-charging support, dual rear cameras, and a 32MP front camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will bear a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Vivo V21e 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it shall pack a rectangular dual camera unit. The device will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Gradient Blue and Gradient Black color variants.

Information

The phone will have a 64MP main camera

The Vivo V21e 5G will likely have a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

A Dimensity 700 processor will power the phone

The Vivo V21e 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo V21e 5G: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Vivo V21e 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which is likely to happen on June 24. However, going by the rumored specifications, the handset should be priced at around Rs. 20,000.