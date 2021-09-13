Nokia G10 and C01 Plus smartphones launched in India

Sep 13, 2021

HMD Global has launched its two budget-range smartphones, the G10 and C01 Plus, in India. The devices start at Rs. 5,999 and are available for purchase via Nokia's official website. As for the key highlights, both models come with an HD+ display, up to three rear cameras, expandable internal storage, and a headphone jack. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Nokia G10 has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

Nokia C01 Plus is available in Blue and Purple colors

The Nokia G10 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, whereas the Nokia C01 Plus has a conventional screen with thick top and bottom bezels. The former bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, while the latter offers a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras

The Nokia C01 Plus has a 5MP selfie camera

Nokia G10 is offered in Dusk and Night color options

The Nokia G10 is equipped with a circular-shaped triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The Nokia C01 Plus sports a single 5MP camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals

The duo offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity support

Nokia G10 and Nokia C01 Plus are powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 and a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, respectively, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The former packs a 5,050mAh battery and boots Android 11 OS, whereas the latter houses a 3,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). They support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity.

Information

Nokia G10, Nokia C01 Plus: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G10 is priced at Rs. 12,149 for the 4GB/64GB solo model, whereas the Nokia C01 Plus carries a price-tag of Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB/16GB variant. Both smartphones are available for purchase via Nokia's official website.