HONOR X20 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, goes official

Aug 13, 2021

After unveiling its high-end Magic3 series, HONOR has launched a new mid-segment smartphone, dubbed X20 5G, in China. The device carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,760) and is available in three color variants. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a 120Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and 66W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The HONOR X20 5G features a pill-shaped punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a circular-shaped triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, and Titanium Silver color options.

The HONOR X20 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11

The HONOR X20 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.2 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

HONOR X20 5G: Pricing and availability

The HONOR X20 5G starts at CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 21,760) for the 6GB/128GB base model and goes up to CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the 8GB/256GB top-end variant. The smartphone is available for purchase via the company's official Chinese website.