Motorola Edge 20 series debuts in India at Rs. 21,500
Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its latest Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 21,499 and will be available later this month via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the handsets come with an OLED display, triple rear cameras led by a 108MP snapper, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.
The phones have a Full-HD+ display
The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion feature a punch-hole design with narrow bezels. The former bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The latter has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
They sport a 32MP selfie camera
The Motorola Edge 20 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support. The Edge 20 Fusion has a 108MP (f/1.9) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, they have a 32MP (f/2.25) front-facing camera.
They run on Android 11 OS
The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion are powered by a Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the former packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the latter houses a 5,000mAh battery. The duo offers 30W fast-charging support and runs on Android 11 OS.
Motorola Edge 20 series: Pricing and availability
The Motorola Edge 20 carries a price-tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB solo model. It will be available for purchase starting August 24 via Flipkart and other leading stores. The Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB/128GB version and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs from August 27 onwards via Flipkart.