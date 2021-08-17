Motorola Edge 20 series debuts in India at Rs. 21,500

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 12:48 pm

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion launched in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its latest Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 21,499 and will be available later this month via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the handsets come with an OLED display, triple rear cameras led by a 108MP snapper, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ display

Motorola Edge 20 comes in Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl colors Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is offered in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colors

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion feature a punch-hole design with narrow bezels. The former bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The latter has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Cameras

They sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Motorola Edge 20 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support. The Edge 20 Fusion has a 108MP (f/1.9) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, they have a 32MP (f/2.25) front-facing camera.

Internals

They run on Android 11 OS

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion are powered by a Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the former packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the latter houses a 5,000mAh battery. The duo offers 30W fast-charging support and runs on Android 11 OS.

Pocket-pinch

Motorola Edge 20 series: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 carries a price-tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB solo model. It will be available for purchase starting August 24 via Flipkart and other leading stores. The Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB/128GB version and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs from August 27 onwards via Flipkart.