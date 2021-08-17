ASUS announces ROG Phone 5s series with Snapdragon 888+ chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 12:00 pm

ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro gaming smartphones unveiled

ASUS has introduced its latest gaming-focused ROG Phone 5s series, which includes the vanilla ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro models. Both the handsets come with top-of-the-line specifications, including a 144Hz display, the latest Snapdragon 888+ chipset, up to 18GB of RAM, and 65W fast-charging support. The Pro variant also gets a color display and touch sensors on the rear panel. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro weigh 238 grams

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro feature a conventional screen with noticeable top and bottom bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the latter offers a ROG Vision matrix display and additional touch sensors. The devices bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. They also offer stereo speakers and AirTrigger 5 ultrasonic gaming buttons.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s series is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. Up front, the handsets have a 24MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, they pack a 6,000mAh battery

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based ROG UI and house a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

ASUS ROG Phone 5s series: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro are under the wraps at the moment. However, they have been listed on the company's official website and are expected to start at around Rs. 50,000.