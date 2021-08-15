ASUS ROG Phone 5S to get Snapdragon 888+ chipset
ASUS is likely to launch its latest ROG Phone 5S smartphone in China on August 16. In the latest development, tipster Chun has claimed that the handset will come with a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor and up to 144Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. He has also noted that the ROG Phone 5S will offer up to 6GB of virtual RAM. Here's our roundup.
The device will have a Full-HD+ display
According to the latest tip-off, the ASUS ROG Phone 5S will have the same design and features as its predecessor, the ROG Phone 5. It will have a notch-less screen with prominent top and bottom bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. It will bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate that can switch between 60Hz/90Hz/120Hz/144Hz.
A 64MP main camera is expected
The ASUS ROG Phone 5S might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, a 24MP front-facing camera is rumored.
It will run on Android 11 OS
The ASUS ROG Phone 5S will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM (plus up to 6GB of virtual RAM) and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.
ASUS ROG Phone 5S: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the ASUS ROG Phone 5S will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in China tomorrow i.e. August 16. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 60,000.