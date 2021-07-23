Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone in India launched at Rs. 20,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 03:03 pm

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G goes official in India

Samsung has launched its latest A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A22 5G, in India. Starting at Rs. 19,999, the handset arrives as the company's cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone bears a 90Hz TFT display

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a waterdrop notch with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.6-inch TFT screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Mint, Gray, and Violet color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots One UI Core 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band W-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase starting midnight (today) via Samsung's official website and other partner e-commerce sites. As for sale offers, buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 cashback with HDFC Bank cards.