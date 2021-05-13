Nokia G10, G20 bag BIS certification; India launch imminent

Nokia G10 and G20 spotted on BIS certification site

HMD Global had launched the Nokia G10 and G20 smartphones in Europe in April. Now, it seems that the company is gearing up to introduce the handsets in the Indian market. As spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, both the models have received the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) certification. To recall, the phones come with an HD+ display, MediaTek Helio processors, and Android 11.

Design and display

The duo has a waterdrop notch design

The phones are offered in two colors each

The Nokia G10 and G20 feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer up to four cameras. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The G10 is offered in Night and Dusk colors while the G20 comes in Night and Glacier options.

Cameras

The handsets have an 8MP selfie camera

The Nokia G10 is equipped with a circular triple camera module, comprising a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. The Nokia G20 sports a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, both the handsets have an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

They boot Android 11

Nokia G10 and G20 are backed by Helio G-series processors

The Nokia G10 and G20 are powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 and MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia G10 and G20: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Nokia G10 starts at €139 (around Rs. 12,400) for its 3GB/32GB base model, while the Nokia G20 carries a starting price-tag of €159 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB/64GB version. In India, they should be priced at around Rs. 10,000.