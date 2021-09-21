Realme XT receives Realme UI 2.0 stable update in India

Realme releases Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for XT smartphone in India

Realme has released the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for its XT smartphone in India. The firmware brings a personalized UI with custom wallpapers, third-party icons, three dark mode levels, and an "optimized night charging" AI algorithm that controls charging speed and extends battery life at night. It also optimizes system performance and introduces SOS emergency function as well as some camera features.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme XT smartphone in India carries version number RMX1921EX_11.F.03. It is being released in a staged manner, i.e. limited users will receive it initially followed by a wider rollout. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings> Software Update. However, ensure that the handset is running on firmware version RMX1921EX_11.C.14.

Design and display

The phone has a Super AMOLED panel

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme XT features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Pearl Blue and Pearl White color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme XT is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals

The device draws power from a Snapdragon 712 processor

The Realme XT is powered by a Snapdragon 712 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.